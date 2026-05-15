LSG vs CSK preview: LSG aims to spoil CSK’s playoff hopes

Lucknow Super Giants will host Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, 15 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Lucknow have already been knocked out of the tournament. They have won just 3 of their 11 matches so far. So, pointwise, they have nothing to gain here. But, pridewise, they have a lot to prove.

Chennai, on the contrary, are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs. They have won 6 out of their 11 so far. Considering 16 to be the threshold, they need to win at least 2 of their next 3 matches, including this. What may work in their favour is the fact that they’re holding a great momentum. They have won 4 out of their last 5 matches.

The match is at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The stadium has a seating capacity of around 50,000 spectators. The B Ground, where this match will be played, has 19 practice pitches and nets.

CSK and LSG have faced each other seven times in the IPL. The rivalry is perfectly level, with each side winning three matches. One match in Lucknow in 2023 ended without a result due to rain.

CSK’s highest score against LSG is 217; their lowest is 176. LSG’s highest is 213, and its lowest is 166. Every match in this fixture has been a high-scoring contest.

CSK have won the two most recent encounters, in 2025 and 2026. LSG dominated in 2024, winning both meetings convincingly. The most recent match on 10 May saw Urvil Patel smash 65 off 23 balls to power CSK home at Chepauk.

Marcus Stoinis holds the best batting average in this fixture at 79.50. Ruturaj Gaikwad averages 56.25 for CSK against LSG. Moeen Ali’s 4/26 at Chepauk in 2023 remains the best bowling performance in this rivalry.