NEET Moves Online: Centre to Scrap Pen-and-Paper Format from 2027

In a major policy shift aimed at overhauling the national examination framework, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will transition entirely to an online, computer-based format starting next year.

The landmark decision comes on the heels of high-level deliberations between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The move is designed to address systemic vulnerabilities associated with the traditional pen-and-paper format, which relies heavily on physical question papers and OMR sheets.

“Whatever option is considered best suited for conducting the exam securely and transparently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is fully equipped to undertake the exercise,” Minister Pradhan stated.

The push for structural reforms gained momentum following recommendations from a high-level panel led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, which was tasked with restructuring the NTA to ensure fair, transparent, and error-free examinations. The panel suggested exploring multi-stage testing and computer-based frameworks to mitigate risks. By shifting to a digital platform, the government aims to eliminate the logistical vulnerabilities of paper distribution, enhance exam integrity, and restore public trust in the nation’s largest medical entrance gateway.