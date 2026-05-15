Red-Carpet Welcome for PM Modi in UAE with Air Force Escort

Underlining the rapidly expanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates to a spectacular, high-profile diplomatic reception.

As the Prime Minister’s aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was met and ceremonially escorted by UAE Air Force fighter jets—a gesture reserved for the closest international allies.

Upon landing in the capital, PM Modi received a grand red-carpet welcome from top Emirati leadership. The visit focuses on expanding bilateral trade, defense cooperation, and securing key energy agreements.

The exceptionally warm reception reflects the deep personal and political camaraderie between the leadership of both nations, positioning the visit as a pivotal moment for economic and geopolitical synergy in the Gulf region.