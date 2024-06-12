“Had my sister contested from Varanasi…”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that if his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) had contested the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by two-three lakh votes”.
Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, where he gained a massive victory in the recently concluded LS polls.
“The BJP lost the Ayodhya seat… Not only in Ayodhya, Varanasi mein jaan bacha ke nikle hain pradhan mantri. If my sister (Priyanka Gandhi) had contested from Varanasi, the Prime Minister of India would have lost the Varanasi election by 2-3 lakh votes. I am not saying this with arrogance, but the people of the country have given a message to the Prime Minister that they are against their way of politics”, said the Congress MP.
Varanasi, one of the key seats in Uttar Pradesh, was won by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes.
Rahul Gandhi further said, “I want to thank all the leaders and the members of the Congress party and the people of Amethi and Raebarelli for making us win. This time, the Congress party fought unitedly in Amethi, Raebarelli, Uttar Pradesh and across the country. I want to tell the Samajwadi Party that your leaders fought unitedly with Congress leaders this time.”