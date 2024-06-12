“Had my sister contested from Varanasi…”: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, where he gained a massive victory in the recently concluded LS polls.

“The BJP lost the Ayodhya seat… Not only in Ayodhya, Varanasi mein jaan bacha ke nikle hain pradhan mantri. If my sister (Priyanka Gandhi) had contested from Varanasi, the Prime Minister of India would have lost the Varanasi election by 2-3 lakh votes. I am not saying this with arrogance, but the people of the country have given a message to the Prime Minister that they are against their way of politics”, said the Congress MP.