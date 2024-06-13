Random numbers released for TNEA applicants

Chennai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) announced the release of random numbers for students enrolled in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) on Wednesday.

This follows the conclusion of the initial registration period for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, which ended on June 6.

The registration process for TNEA-2024 began on May 6, and by the deadline, 2,49,918 students had registered. Responding to numerous requests from students, DOTE decided to reopen the registration until June 11 at 11 PM, providing an extended opportunity for prospective applicants.

K. Veera Raghava Rao, Director and Commissioner of DOTE, stated, “We have reopened TNEA registration this year until June 11 (11 PM)” to accommodate additional applicants.

With the release of random numbers, the next steps in the TNEA process will proceed, guiding students towards securing their spots in engineering programs across the state.