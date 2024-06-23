T20 WC: India thrashes Bangladesh by 50 runs

A clinical India all but clinched a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup after a comfortable 50-run win against Bangladesh in a Super 8s match here on Saturday. Riding on a half-century from vice-captain Hardik Pandya (50 off 27 balls) and useful knocks from Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34), India posted 196 for 5, the highest T20I total at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

In reply, Bangladesh were all at sea against Kuldeep Yadav’s (3/19 in 4 overs) left-arm wrist spin as they managed only 146 for 8 in the end.

Pandya showed his all-round prowess with a scalp as only skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 off 32 balls) looked comfortable in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah (2/13 in 4 overs) was economical as ever.

Hardik Pandya | Player of the Match: We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans. I did realise the batters wanted to use the breeze, I made sure I did not give them a chance where the wind was blowing, it was about being one step ahead as a batter. We as a group can get better in a lot of places, losing wickets in bunches is something we can rectify and get better at, apart from that, we are looking good. I have been fortunate to play for the country, it was a freak injury I had, I wanted to come back but God had other plans. I was talking to Rahul [Dravid] sir the other day, and he said: Luck comes to people who work hard and that has stuck with me for a long time.