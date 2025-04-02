India is amazing from space: Sunita Williams

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams said she plans to visit India soon, and meet with ISRO’s team during her visit.

Ms Williams said during NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Post-Flight News Conference that she found India to be ‘amazing’ each time her spacecraft passed by the Himalayas during her extended stay of nine months in space.

“I hope and I think for sure I’m going to be going back to my father’s home country and visiting with people and getting excited about the Indian astronauts who’s going up on the ISRO mission coming up,” she said.

Sunita Williams’ mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya (nee Zalokar), is of Slovenian-American descent, while her father, Deepak Pandya, is from Gujarat.

Ms Williams said she would love to share her experience up in the space with ISRO, and said it was great how India put its foot forward in the space sector, being a fellow democracy.