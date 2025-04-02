Williamson all praise for MI on a super show 

At a time when teams are amassing big totals with consummate ease in the IPL, Mumbai Indians have bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in their latest face-off here, an effort that has left New Zealand star Kane Williamson highly impressed.

MI won the game by eight wickets on Monday to open their account in the ongoing edition of the league after starting it with two successive reverses.

“It was a complete performance. Winning the toss, bowling first, and executing their plans beautifully. Bringing in an extra seamer, Ashwani, who was outstanding. They took wickets consistently, and I think that was the most pleasing aspect,” said Williamson on JioHotstar.

“It’s not often nowadays, with the impact player rule, that you see a team preventing any substantial partnerships. But they applied pressure throughout and were dominant in every phase of the match,” the Kiwi great added.