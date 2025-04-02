Vandana Katariya hangs her boots

Vandana Katariya, the most-capped Indian woman hockey player, brought curtains on her illustrious 15-year international career on Tuesday, saying the decision taken at her “zenith” was both “bittersweet and empowering”.

The 32-year-old veteran striker represented India in 320 international games, scoring 158 goals. She was also a part of the Indian team that cherished the historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Today, with a heavy yet grateful heart, I announce my retirement from international hockey — a decision that feels both bittersweet and empowering,” Katariya wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m not stepping away because the fire in me has dimmed or the hockey in my tank has run dry, but because I want to bow out at my zenith, while I’m still at my very best.