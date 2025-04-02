Amit Shah’s J-K visit not linked to anti-militancy operation in Kathua, says CM Abdullah

The programme was finalised before the operation, he added.

“Do not link the Union minister’s visit to the Kathua (operation). His programme was finalised before the Kathua encounter. It is a coincidence that his visit comes around the time of the Kathua operation,” the chief minister told reporters after launching a free bus service for women at SKICC.

Shah may visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to review the security situation and counter-insurgency operations in the Union Territory, sources had said on Monday.

The home minister’s visit does not have a security agenda only, Abdullah said.