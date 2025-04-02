$6.8 bn extra budget to address pressing issues: S Korea

The finance ministry here said on Monday that its proposal of a supplementary budget of 10 trillion won ($6.8 billion) aims to tackle the nation’s most “pressing issues” rather than serve as an economic stimulus.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is struggling to cope with the aftermath of wildfires that have ravaged approximately 48,000 hectares of land in the country’s southeastern region, leaving at least 30 people dead.

When asked by reporters whether the proposed budget was sufficient to boost the economy, ministry spokesperson Kang Young-kyu emphasised that it is primarily designed to address the most urgent issues, particularly those stemming from the country’s worst-ever wildfires, reports Yonhap news agency.

Regarding the exact scale of the damage, Kang said a full assessment would take time.

“The government has determined that this amount is necessary, although it does not mean the budget is fixed at 10 trillion won,” Kang added.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the supplementary budget will also be allocated to disaster response and recovery efforts, trade and artificial intelligence (AI) development, and financial support measures to ease the burden on people’s livelihoods.

The proposal comes as South Korea braces for additional U.S. tariffs expected to be announced by President Donald Trump in the coming days, potentially impacting key industries, such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, posing further challenges for its export-reliant economy.