NRI remittances soar to record $129.4 bn in 2024

Indians working abroad sent home a record $129.4 billion in 2024 with the highest-ever inflows of $36 billion in the October-December quarter, according to the latest figures compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India tops the list of recipient countries for remittances in 2024 and is way ahead of second-placed Mexico with $68 billion.

China ($48 billion) is at the third spot followed by the Philippines ($40 billion), and Pakistan ($33 billion), according to figures compiled by World Bank economists.

The growth rate of remittances in 2024 is estimated to be 5.8 per cent, compared to 1.2 per cent registered in 2023, according to World Bank data.

The number of Indians working overseas has tripled from 6.6 million in 1990 to 18.5 million in 2024, with its share in global migrants rising from 4.3 per cent to over 6 per cent during the same period.