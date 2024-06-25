Death toll rises to 60 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Chennai: The death toll in the recent hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district has tragically risen to 60 as of Tuesday, according to the District Collectorate.

This incident has also left 154 individuals receiving treatment at various government hospitals across the state after consuming ‘paper arrack’ mixed with methanol earlier last week.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police, led by SP Shantharam, has begun a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family and established a one-member commission led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the cause and prevent future hooch tragedies in the state.

The CM also announced Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.