Rohit helps India defeat mighty Aussies 

Skipper Rohit Sharma played an innings to remember as India marched into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a 24-run win over Australia in their last Super Eights fixture here on Monday.

Rohit combined brute force with elegance in his 92 off 41 balls as India amassed 205 for five after Australia opted to bowl on a batting beauty. In reply, Australia ended at 181 for seven.

Staring at an early exit from the competition, Australia showed their familiar fighting spirit in the run chase via skipper Mitchell Marsh (37 off 28), who was back among the runs, and India’s nemesis Travis Head (76 off 43), who played a blinder in the ODI World Cup final last year.

The trio of Kuldeep Yadav (2/24), Jasprit Bumrah (1/29) and Arshdeep Singh (3/37) eventually kept the Australians at bay. India finished as group toppers.