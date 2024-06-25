Groww investor claims fraud

Popular trading platform Groww came under heavy backlash on social media over the weekend after a customer alleged that her sister faced fraud after investing via the financial services platform.

She invested the money in a mutual fund and Groww generated a folio, displaying the current amount and the growth, according to an investor named Hanendra Pratap Singh who raised the issue in a social media post.

However, the alleged fraud happened when she tried to redeem the investment. She came to know the folio number did not exist and all details were allegedly “removed” from the dashboard.

The Groww user alleged that the app took the money but never actually invested it in the mutual fund.