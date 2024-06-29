Pack of dog attack boy in Kovai

Chennai: In a shocking incident in Coimbatore, a young boy was viciously attacked by a pack of stray dogs, raising urgent concerns about the growing stray dog population in the area.

The attack, which left the boy seriously injured, has sent shockwaves through the community and underscored the need for immediate action to address the issue.

According to reports, the boy was playing outside when he was set upon by a pack of stray dogs seemingly on the hunt. The dogs mauled the child, who screamed in terror, alerting his father. The father rushed to the scene and managed to chase the dogs away, saving his son from further harm.

The boy was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. The severity of the attack has left the community in a state of alarm.