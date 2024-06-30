Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on T20 World Cup victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team after the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup on Saturday. India’s thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final marked their second T20 World Cup title, and the nation erupted in celebration.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared his excitement and pride: “CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC,” he posted.

In a heartfelt video message, the Prime Minister expressed that over 140 crore Indians are brimming with pride over the team’s performance. He emphasized that the cricketers not only won the trophy on the field but also captured the hearts of millions across villages and streets throughout the country.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of India’s undefeated run in the tournament, underscoring the team’s exceptional achievement in a competition featuring numerous countries. “Our team’s consistency and dominance throughout the tournament is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” he noted.

The Prime Minister’s congratulatory message reflected the collective joy and pride of the nation. He praised the players for their resilience and teamwork, which led to this historic victory. The victory is particularly special as it comes 17 years after India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Highlighting the widespread impact of the win, PM Modi remarked that the cricketers have united the country through their stellar performance. From bustling cities to remote villages, the triumph has resonated with millions of fans who cheered passionately for their team.

This T20 World Cup victory also marks a transitional period for the Indian cricket team, with legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announcing their retirements from T20 Internationals. Their departure paves the way for a new generation of cricketers to take center stage and continue India’s legacy in the shortest format of the game.