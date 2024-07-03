Cops America: Uruguay shows exit door to USA

Washington, July 3 The United States were eliminated from the Copa America on Monday after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay, while Panama secured their quarter-final spot with a 3-1 win over Bolivia.

Team USA needed to match or outperform Panama’s result in their final Group C game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to advance, but failed to do so against a disciplined Uruguay side that topped the group.

A disappointed US coach Gregg Berhalter’s team, having already been upset 2-1 by Panama last Thursday, faced an uphill battle from the start. The US squad struggled to create significant chances and never seemed capable of seriously challenging the well-organized Uruguayans.