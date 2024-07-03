Cops America: Uruguay shows exit door to USA

Washington, July 3 The United States were eliminated from the Copa America on Monday after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay, while Panama secured their quarter-final spot with a 3-1 win over Bolivia.
Team USA needed to match or outperform Panama’s result in their final Group C game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to advance, but failed to do so against a disciplined Uruguay side that topped the group.
A disappointed US coach Gregg Berhalter’s team, having already been upset 2-1 by Panama last Thursday, faced an uphill battle from the start. The US squad struggled to create significant chances and never seemed capable of seriously challenging the well-organized Uruguayans.
“It’s difficult to say right now, obviously the emotions are running high,” a disappointed US captain Christian Pulisic was quoted as saying by AFP after the game. “We had a good start and brought a lot of energy, but just didn’t have enough quality. We just couldn’t find a solution.”
Hopes for the US dimmed early as news arrived that Panama had taken a 1-0 lead against Bolivia in Orlando within the first 30 minutes. The Americans’ prospects brightened briefly in the second half when Bolivia equalized, making the score 1-1 and giving the US a potential path to qualification if they could hold Uruguay.
However, those hopes were short-lived. Uruguay took the lead through Mathias Olivera in controversial circumstances in the 66th minute. Ronald Araujo’s powerful header from a Nicolas de la Cruz free-kick was parried by US goalkeeper Matt Turner, only for Olivera to score on the rebound. Replays suggested Olivera was offside when Araujo initially made contact, but after a lengthy VAR review, Peruvian referee Kevin Ortega allowed the goal to stand.