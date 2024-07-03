Sumit Nagal bows out in first round

Sumit Nagal, who qualified for the Paris Olympics last month, showed flashes of brilliance but paid the price for inconsistency in the opening round on his weakest surface. Nagal went down 2-6 in the opening round against his good friend Kecmanovic, but he fought back to take the second set 6-3. Nagal was hitting them cleanly and was covering the court well, sparking hopes of a come-from-behind win. However, Krecmanovic made it 2-1 and put the pressure back on the Indian star.

Nagal was down 1-5 in the final set, but the World No. 73 did not throw in the towel. Nagal broke back, battled to stay in the match, and got to a game away from levelling. However, Krecmanovic held his nerves and got the job done in four sets.

Nagal spoke about the difficulty of playing on grass, which is not his favourite surface despite the Wimbledon boys’ doubles win nine years ago. The Indian singles player arrived early in London to train for the opening round after having had an extended clay court swing in the season.

Nagal’s lack of exposure to the surface was evident as the 26-year-old fluffed opportunities to seize control of the match.

Nagal’s singles campaign is over, but he will be in action in doubles, partnering Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in Wimbledon. The Indo-Serbian duo will open its campaign against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar of Spain in the men’s doubles first round.