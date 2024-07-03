Wimbledon: Djokovic wins in first match since knee surgery

Novak Djokovic said he was “extremely glad with the way I felt and the way I played” as he won his first match since knee surgery to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, seeking to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight singles titles at SW19, beat Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 under the roof on Centre Court.

The Serb, 37, had an operation on a torn medial meniscus on 5 June, having aggravated the problem during the French Open.

He will next play British wildcard Jacob Fearnley.

British No 1 Jack Draper stepped into the spotlight after Andy Murray withdrew from his final Wimbledon singles match due to injury, with the 22-year-old earning a gritty five-set win over qualifier Elias Ymer under the roof on Centre Court.