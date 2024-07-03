Biden and Democrats raise USD 264 mn in 2nd quarter

The total announced Tuesday includes USD 127 million collected during June alone, when the campaign says it took in more than USD 33 million on the day of the debate and in its aftermath. Biden also has USD 240 million in cash on hand, outpacing the USD 212 million it reported having last month.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez called the totals “a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the president.”

The announced totals come as Biden’s campaign continues to scramble to quell panic among some Democrats, who have questioned whether the president can win November’s election after a debate where he appeared raspy, trailed off and at times gave convoluted answers.

Some of the campaign’s top leaders have held multiple calls since the debate, preaching patience to donors and top surrogates.

Campaign officials nonetheless insist there’s been no discussion “whatsoever” of Biden exiting the race nor of any staff shakeups.

Former President Donald Trump, who is set to accept the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention this month in Milwaukee, has yet to announce the quarterly fundraising totals for his campaign and affiliated entities. A spokesman said they would release them “when we’re ready.”