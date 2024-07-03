Nepali Cong & CPN-UML strike deal to oust PM Prachanda

Deuba, 78 and Oli, 72, agreed to share the Prime Ministerial position on a rotation basis for the rest of the term of the Parliament, said Saud, who is also a Nepali Congress central member.

Nepali Congress, the largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) has 89 seats at present while CPN-UML has 78 seats. The combined strength of the two large parties is 167, which is sufficient for a majority of 138 seats in the 275-member HoR.

The two leaders also met on Saturday to lay the ground for a potential new political alliance between the two parties, following which Oli’s CPN-UML ended its association with the Prachanda-led government barely four months after extending support to it.

Under the agreement that is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, the CPN-UML chief Oli will lead the government in the first phase of the remaining term of Parliament.

The two leaders have agreed to share the premiership for one and a half years, turn by turn, Saud said.