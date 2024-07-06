Modi interacts with India’s Olympics contingent 

PM Modi interacted with the contingent at his residence, while some athletes joined via video conferencing, including Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

During the meet, PM Modi interacted heavily with the ones who were making their debuts at the multi-sport extravaganza. He motivated them by saying that he will welcome them warmly once they secure a medal.

PM Modi also encouraged them to keep the aim of raising the country’s tricolour high in their hearts, no matter what their circumstances are, advising them not to ever blame their circumstances as such things hinder progress.