Argentina reaches Copa America semifinals

Lionel Messi stepped up to take Argentina’s first penalty kick in a Copa America shootout against Ecuador, just like he did in the 2022 World Cup final victory over France.

Only this time, Messi hit the crossbar, jeopardizing a trip to the semifinals.

“I was pretty upset,” he said, “but at the same time I was secure.”

He had confidence in goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who saved Argentina’s bid for a second straight Copa America title,

Martínez stopped shootout attempts by Ángel Mena and Alan Minda, and Argentina advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 victory on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw Thursday night

“We know what Dibu is capable of, that he really thrives on those moments. He really enjoys them,” Messi said about Martínez, using the goalkeeper’s nickname.