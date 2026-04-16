CSK lodges complaint over ‘Dosa-Idli’ song during RCB clash

Chennai/Bengaluru, Apr 16:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has lodged an official complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following a controversy over a song played during their IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The complaint pertains to an incident at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where a stadium DJ played a viral track containing the words “dosa, idli, sambar, chutney” during the match. CSK has objected to the timing and context of the song, calling it inappropriate and “not in good taste.”

According to reports, the song—often used in memes referencing South Indian stereotypes—was played while CSK were struggling during their run chase, which the franchise felt added to the perceived mockery.

CSK management also raised concerns over certain remarks allegedly made during the match, claiming the overall atmosphere crossed acceptable boundaries of sporting conduct.

CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the franchise had formally written to the BCCI, urging it to look into the matter.

“The DJs are usually there to support the home team. But here it was different. Certain comments were made against our players,” he said, explaining the rationale behind the complaint.

A top IPL official acknowledged receiving the complaint and said the league’s governing council is examining the issue.

“We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it,” the official said. .

The incident adds a new layer to the long-standing rivalry between CSK and RCB—often dubbed the “Southern derby.” While fan banter has traditionally been part of the contest, this episode has raised questions about the limits of in-stadium entertainment and cultural sensitivity.

With IPL 2026 in full swing, the outcome of the BCCI’s review could set a precedent for how such incidents are handled in future matches.