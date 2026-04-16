Case filed against Vijay for alleged model code violation 

Chennai, Apr 16:

Police have registered a case against actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly violating the election Model Code of Conduct during a campaign in Chennai.

According to police sources, the case was filed based on a complaint by flying squad officer Santhosh Kumar. The Tamil Nadu Police booked Vijay under two sections for organising a large public gathering without adhering to prescribed conditions, deviating from the permitted format by conducting a roadshow, and causing inconvenience to traffic and the general public.

Others booked in connection

Cases have also been registered against TVK candidate Bussy Anand, who is contesting from the Thyagaraya Nagar constituency, and South Chennai district secretary Appunu in connection with the same incident.

The action follows heightened surveillance by election authorities as campaign activities intensify across Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly polls.

Massive crowds at campaign events

Vijay has been actively campaigning for his party candidates, drawing large crowds at multiple locations. On Tuesday, he addressed gatherings in key Chennai constituencies including Thyagaraya Nagar, Thousand Lights, and Egmore.

His campaign vehicle reached Muthurangam Road in Thyagaraya Nagar around 4:10 p.m., where a huge crowd had assembled to catch a glimpse of the popular actor-politician. He went on to conduct a roadshow and canvassed votes for TVK candidates contesting from the three constituencies.

Campaign scrutiny intensifies

With the election campaign entering a crucial phase, authorities have tightened enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to ensure a level playing field. Violations related to public gatherings, permissions, and traffic management are being closely monitored.

The case against Vijay adds to the growing list of election-related complaints as political activity peaks across the State, with parties ramping up outreach efforts to attract voters.