EPS warns officials against bias ahead of polls

Chennai, Apr 16:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday issued a stern warning to government officials, asserting that strict action would be taken against those who fail to function impartially during the ongoing election process.

Addressing party cadres and the public during his campaign, Palaniswami said that the situation “was different earlier, but will be different from now on,” signalling a tougher stance against alleged administrative bias.

The former Chief Minister emphasised that government officials must remain neutral and uphold democratic principles, especially during elections. He cautioned that any deviation from impartial conduct would invite consequences.

EPS alleged that certain officials were not acting fairly and hinted that such behaviour would not be tolerated going forward, particularly in the context of ensuring free and fair polls.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

The AIADMK leader has been consistently targeting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of misusing administrative machinery for electoral advantage.

Palaniswami’s statement adds to the escalating war of words between the AIADMK and the DMK, with both sides trading allegations over governance, law and order, and election conduct.

He reiterated that officials must act in accordance with the law and not under political pressure, stressing that accountability would be enforced if neutrality is compromised.

With campaigning entering a crucial phase, EPS’s warning reflects the sharpening rhetoric in the State’s political landscape, where issues of governance and electoral fairness have taken centre stage.