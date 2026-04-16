TN schools to get 45-day summer vacation from 17 April

Chennai, Apr 16:

School students across Tamil Nadu will begin their 45-day summer vacation from April 17, following the completion of annual examinations, bringing relief to lakhs of students and teachers across the State.

According to education department plans, the holidays will extend until May 31, with schools expected to reopen in early June for the new academic year.

Exams conclude ahead of schedule

The annual examinations for classes 1 to 9 have been scheduled to conclude by April 16, paving the way for the immediate start of summer holidays from the next day.

The early completion of exams is linked to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as many schools will be used as polling stations, prompting authorities to advance the academic schedule.

45-day break till May-end

Officials indicated that the summer vacation will span 45 days—from April 17 to May 31—allowing students to avoid the peak summer heat and take a break after a busy academic year.

This extended break is in line with the State’s academic calendar, which typically factors in climatic conditions and examination timelines.

Schools are expected to reopen in early June for the 2026–27 academic session, although exact dates may vary slightly depending on administrative decisions and preparedness for the new term.

The announcement has been welcomed by students and teachers alike, as it offers an opportunity for rest, travel, and extracurricular activities during the peak summer period.

With exams concluding and holidays commencing, families across Tamil Nadu are expected to begin planning summer activities, marking the transition into the new academic cycle.