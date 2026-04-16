Modi, Stalin to campaign in Kovai on 18 April 

Coimbatore, Apr16:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will campaign in Coimbatore on the same day—April 18—setting the stage for a high-profile political showdown in one of the State’s most crucial electoral regions.

The simultaneous presence of both leaders in the city is expected to significantly heighten campaign intensity, with both alliances aiming to consolidate support in the politically significant western Tamil Nadu belt.

Coimbatore has emerged as a key battleground in the ongoing Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) focusing heavily on the region.

Modi is scheduled to address a major public rally, campaigning for alliance candidates, while Stalin will be touring the district as part of his statewide campaign outreach, highlighting governance achievements and welfare schemes.

The same-day campaign is likely to sharpen political rhetoric, with both leaders expected to directly target each other’s policies and political narratives.

While Modi is expected to pitch development and strong central leadership, Stalin has been emphasising State rights, social justice, and opposition to key Union government initiatives such as delimitation.

Campaign enters decisive phase

With polling day approaching, the convergence of top leaders on April 18 signals the final stretch of an intense campaign. The parallel rallies are expected to draw large crowds and energise cadres, making Coimbatore a focal point of statewide political attention.

Political observers say the outcome in this region could play a decisive role in shaping the overall electoral verdict, as both camps pull out all stops to secure voter support.