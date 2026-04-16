LeT founding member Hamza shot by unknown gunmen 

Lahore, Apr 16:

Amir Hamza, a founding member of the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Thursday in a brazen daylight attack, according to media reports.

The incident occurred outside a local news channel office, where armed assailants opened fire at Hamza. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he is reported to be in critical condition.

This marks the second known attempt on Hamza’s life within a year. Reports indicate that two attackers on a motorcycle carried out the shooting as he was leaving a television station.

A similar attack had taken place in 2025, when he was shot and injured but survived. Investigators have previously linked such incidents to possible internal rivalries within militant factions, though no official confirmation has been made in the latest case.

Hamza, a senior ideologue and long-time associate of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, has played a significant role in the organisation’s operations, including recruitment, fundraising, and propaganda.

He has also been designated a global terrorist by the United States and has been linked to multiple terror activities, including operations targeting India.

Known for his writings and speeches, Hamza has been considered one of the top ideological figures within the outfit and has served on its central leadership body.

Following the shooting, security agencies in Lahore launched a search operation to identify and apprehend the attackers. Authorities have heightened alert levels in the area, though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident adds to a series of targeted attacks against members of banned militant organisations in Pakistan in recent months, raising questions about internal security dynamics and factional conflicts within such groups.