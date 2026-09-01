1,003 bodies recovered in Nepal floods; 4,000 still missing

Kathmandu, Sept 1:

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Nepal has crossed 1,000, with 4,000 people still missing as rescue operations continue amid fresh flood warnings.

The floods, triggered by an ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, have destroyed bridges, roads and hydropower infrastructure. Around 12,000 people have been rescued, while more than 21,300 security personnel have been deployed for relief operations.

Authorities are also strengthening early-warning systems as Nepal seeks greater climate compensation from major greenhouse-gas emitters, citing its vulnerability to extreme weather events.