Vikram Prabhu’s next titled ‘City of Gold’

Actor Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming film has been officially titled City of Gold. The title was announced by the makers on the occasion of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s birthday.

The film is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Siddharth and is produced by Raahul under his Romeo Pictures banner.

Actress Shivathmika Rajasekhar has been announced as one of the female leads, while social media influencer Amala Shaji is making her acting debut with the film. Both will star alongside Vikram Prabhu.

The project, which was earlier referred to as Vikram Prabhu 26, went on floors in July. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.

The title City of Gold has added further curiosity around the project, with the makers expected to reveal more details about the story and characters in the coming days.

The film brings together Vikram Prabhu, debutant director Siddharth and Yuvan Shankar Raja in a new collaboration, while also marking Amala Shaji’s entry into cinema.