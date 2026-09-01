Karthi teams up with Mohan Raja for next film

Actor Karthi is set to join hands with filmmaker Mohan Raja for his upcoming film, marking their first collaboration. The announcement was made at the trailer launch event of Karthi’s Sardar 2 on Monday.

Mohan Raja, known for films such as Jayam and Thani Oruvan, will direct the project. The film will be produced by Prince Pictures.

The collaboration had previously been announced by Mohan Raja, who described the project as special as it marks his 11th directorial venture and comes during the 25th year of his career.

The announcement has generated considerable interest among Tamil cinema fans, given the combination of Karthi’s performances and Mohan Raja’s track record in commercial entertainers.

Further details about the film, including its title, cast, technical crew and shooting schedule, are expected to be announced later.

Karthi is currently gearing up for the release of Sardar 2, in which he plays a dual role. The PS Mithran-directed spy thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on September 10.