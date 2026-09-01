A.R. Rahman announces autobiography

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has announced that he is set to chronicle his life and musical journey in a new autobiography titled Rahman: A Renaissance. The book will be co-authored by Rupa Chakravarty, Rahman announced on social media.

The upcoming book is expected to offer insights into Rahman’s personal journey, career and evolution as one of India’s most celebrated composers.

Rahman, who has played a major role in taking Indian film music to global audiences, has composed for films across Tamil, Hindi and international cinema. His career has included two Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and several other major honours.

Rahman: A Renaissance will add to the growing body of literature on the composer, who has previously been the subject of biographies and books documenting his musical journey.

Further details regarding the book’s publication, release date and contents are expected to be announced by the makers soon.