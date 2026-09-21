Stalin opposes proposed Pattinapakkam Secretariat

Chennai, Sept 21:

DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has opposed the Tamil Nadu government’s proposed Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam, alleging that the project could affect the livelihood and living spaces of fishing communities in the area. He said the DMK would extend full support to the fishermen protesting against the proposal.

Stalin said there were several alternative locations available for constructing a new Secretariat and Assembly complex and referred to the existing government facilities at the Omandurar Government Estate. He also questioned the choice of Pattinapakkam, citing the presence of several schools and the existing traffic congestion in the locality. Reports have also highlighted concerns over traffic and the movement of students and the public around the proposed site.

Referring to reports that the location was selected based on advice from an astrologer, Stalin asked whether the project was being pursued to fulfil an individual’s preference. He said the interests and livelihood of thousands of fishermen could not be affected for such reasons. The allegation about the astrologer’s advice was made by Stalin and was not independently established in the available reports.

Stalin said several fishing settlements are located within a short distance of the proposed site, including Mullikuppam, Srinivasapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bhavani Kuppam, Irudhayapuram, Selvarajpuram, Thoomil Kuppam, Nochikuppam and other residential areas. He urged the government to consider the representations submitted by the Mullikuppam panchayat and fishing communities.

The DMK leader also pointed out that the two Left parties extending outside support to the TVK government had opposed the Pattinapakkam proposal. He questioned the government’s decision to proceed with the proposal despite opposition from fishing communities and political parties. Fishermen from more than 10 hamlets have already demanded withdrawal of the government order and had set September 21 as a deadline, warning of a wider protest if the order was not revoked.

Stalin further referred to the condition of housing in the Srinivasapuram area, stating that 1,356 Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements were in a dilapidated condition and that around 1,000 huts were also located in the area. He said fishermen living along the coast were vulnerable to sea-related risks and argued that housing for them should be prioritised.

The State government, however, has said that no final decision has been taken on the Pattinapakkam site. Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the government order only initiated the process and that a Detailed Project Report would be prepared before a final decision by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. He also said the Chief Minister would stand by the fishermen if their livelihood was found to be affected.

The government had earlier issued an order granting in-principle approval for a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex with around 20 lakh sq ft of built-up area at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. The proposed land parcel is around 25.55 acres, with the Public Works Department directed to prepare the DPR and estimates.

Stalin demanded that the government withdraw the order, abandon the Pattinapakkam proposal and construct houses for fishermen in the area instead. He warned that if construction-related steps were pursued at Pattinapakkam, the DMK would join the fishermen and launch a major protest.