Vijay to launch breakfast scheme expansion tomorrow 

Chennai, Sept 21:

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will launch the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme for students of Classes 6 to 8 at a function in Tiruvanmiyur on Tuesday.

The programme is scheduled to begin at around 8.30 am at the Government Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Tiruvanmiyur. The expansion will extend the breakfast programme beyond students of Classes 1 to 5 who are currently covered.

The expanded scheme will benefit around 15.30 lakh additional students studying in Classes 6 to 8 in 15,454 government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu. The State government has allocated an additional Rs.217.63 crore during the current financial year for the expansion, taking the overall allocation for the breakfast scheme to Rs.724 crore.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring that children attending government and government-aided schools do not remain hungry during the morning and can concentrate better on their studies. In Chennai, the expanded programme will cover 447 schools through integrated kitchens, while arrangements have also been made through integrated kitchens in schools in other urban areas. In rural areas, meals will be prepared at schools with the participation of self-help groups.

The expansion will be implemented across the State from Tuesday, except in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force in view of the forthcoming by-elections. A trial run of the expanded programme was conducted earlier this month, and district administrations have been instructed to complete preparations and address any gaps before the launch.

School Education Minister A. Rajmohan said the government was taking steps to ensure that students receive nutritious and good-quality food under the expanded programme. A special committee was being constituted to finalise the menu and suggest suitable food items for students, he said, adding that quality food would be provided until the committee completes its recommendations.

The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to ensure that kitchens and serving areas are maintained hygienically and that food served to students is hot, tasty and nutritious. The government has said the expansion is intended to strengthen nutritional support for schoolchildren and encourage regular attendance and better participation in education.

With the extension to Classes 6 to 8, the breakfast programme will now cover a larger section of students in government and government-aided schools. The State government has described the expansion as part of its effort to ensure that children arrive at school without hunger and receive nutritional support during their school years.