Starbucks to set up global capability centre in Chennai

Chennai, Sept 21:

US-based coffee giant Starbucks will set up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, creating high-paying employment opportunities for around 800 technology professionals.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the centre was signed with Tamil Nadu’s Guidance agency in the presence of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at an event organised by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department on Monday.

This will be Starbucks’ first global capability centre in India. The centre will operate independently of Tata Consumer Products, the company’s retail business partner in India.

Starbucks Chief Technology Officer Anand Varadarajan said India was considered a very important market for the company. He highlighted the availability of skilled technology professionals in Chennai, their long-term association with employers, the state’s infrastructure and the incentives offered by the Tamil Nadu government as factors that would help the company develop new solutions and expand its business.

The agreement is expected to further strengthen Tamil Nadu’s efforts to attract global capability centres and create high-paying jobs. The entry of Starbucks into the GCC sector also reflects Chennai’s growing role as a technology and business services hub.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay said it was a matter of great happiness that Starbucks had chosen Chennai for its global centre. He said the confidence placed by a globally recognised company in Tamil Nadu was a testament to the skills of the state’s youth.

The Chief Minister said the investment would create new employment opportunities for talented youngsters and demonstrate that Tamil Nadu was a preferred destination for high-end companies. He also conveyed the state government’s wishes for a long and successful association with Starbucks.