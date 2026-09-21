Stalin to campaign in Madurantakam on Oct 3

Chennai, Sept 21:

DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to campaign in Madurantakam on October 3 in support of the party candidate contesting the upcoming Assembly by-election.

Stalin is expected to address a public meeting in the constituency on the same day. The Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies will go to the polls on October 6, with TVK, DMK, AIADMK, the Communist parties and Naam Tamilar Katchi in the fray, resulting in a five-cornered contest.

With the election campaign gaining momentum, leaders and functionaries of various parties have begun camping in Madurantakam and intensifying their campaign. Former Ministers and senior DMK leaders are involved in coordinating the party’s election work in the constituency.

Former Minister and Kancheepuram North district DMK secretary Tha. Mo. Anbarasan and Kancheepuram South district DMK secretary K. Sundar are jointly overseeing the party’s election activities. Meetings with party functionaries are being held in different areas as part of the campaign.

A consultation meeting of the DMK lawyers’ wing will be held in Madurantakam on Monday evening. DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi and MP N.R. Elango are expected to participate and provide guidance to party functionaries, particularly on dealing with alleged election code violations. A war room is also planned to monitor such issues.

DMK MP Kanimozhi is scheduled to campaign in Madurantakam on September 29. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed a meeting of youth wing functionaries in the constituency on Sunday, while preparations are also under way for his campaign tour.