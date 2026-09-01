Nithya Menen joins hands with Leo Vision for new film

Actress-producer Nithya Menen has joined hands with Leo Vision as co-producer for the production house’s fifth film, tentatively titled Production No. 5. The film has begun production under her Keyuri Productions Pvt. Ltd. banner.

Directed by D K, the yet-to-be-titled fantasy dark comedy features Nithya Menen in the lead role, while acclaimed filmmaker Vikram K. Kumar serves as Creative Producer.

V. S. Rajkumar heads Leo Vision, which is jointly producing the project with Keyuri Productions. A. Sakthivel is handling cinematography and Richard Kevin is the editor.

The makers describe the film as a fantasy dark comedy with a distinctive storyline and promise a fresh theatrical experience. The collaboration between Nithya Menen, D K and Vikram K. Kumar has further raised expectations around the project.

The film will be released theatrically in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, marking its planned pan-Indian release.

The official title, additional cast and other crew details are expected to be announced soon.