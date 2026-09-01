Avoid Buying Gold Unnecessarily, Modi Urges

New Delhi, Sept 1:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to use Swadeshi products and support the Indian economy, while calling for restraint in gold purchases, foreign weddings and leisure travel abroad.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Modi said India’s economy has recorded 7.8 per cent growth despite global challenges. He said the strong economic performance reflected the country’s resilience amid various international difficulties.

The Prime Minister appealed to people to avoid buying gold unless necessary, noting that reducing unnecessary imports would help strengthen the domestic economy.

He also called for promoting the ‘Wed in India’ initiative by holding weddings within the country instead of spending money on wedding ceremonies abroad.

Modi further urged people to avoid unnecessary foreign leisure trips and give greater preference to domestic tourism.

Calling for greater use of Swadeshi products, the Prime Minister said citizens should give priority to goods and services made in India and contribute to strengthening the country’s economy.