Blow for CSK as Khaleel ruled out of IPL

Chennai, Apr 17:

Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL due to a quadriceps injury.

Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14.

He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament.

“It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks,” said an IPL source.

The left arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.

In many ways, the timing could not have been more unfortunate for Chennai Super Kings, who had just begun to find rhythm with the ball in hand. Khaleel Ahmed’s absence leaves a visible gap — not merely in terms of numbers, but in control, balance and experience at the top of the innings.

The left-armer had offered early breakthroughs and discipline, often setting the tone in the powerplay, and his injury now forces CSK to rethink combinations at a crucial juncture of the tournament.