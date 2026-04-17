SRH’s Payne ruled out of IPL.due to injury

Hyderabad, Apr 17:

Sunrisers Hyderabad were on Thursday dealt another injury setback with England left-arm seamer David Payne ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to an ankle injury.

The 35-year-old featured in the first two matches for SRH, picking up two wickets, including a tidy outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“David Payne has been ruled out of TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury,” SRH said in a post on X.“Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

The 2016 champions, currently fourth on the table with two wins and three losses, have been hit hard by injuries this season. Another England cricketer, Brydon Carse, was earlier ruled out with a hand injury sustained at the start of the campaign, with SRH bringing in Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins is yet to feature this season due to a stress injury. However, he has now recovered and is expected to return to action later this month.