Vanakkam Vanakkam Tour Heads to Chennai After Bengaluru Success

Chennai, Apr 17:

The “Vanakkam Vanakkam” tour derives its identity from a popular phrase used by Vedan during his stage performances, which has since evolved into a strong cultural expression among youth audiences.

The announcement follows the resounding success of the “Vanakkam Vanakkam Bengaluru” festival, which concluded on April 11 at the Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru. The event brought together more than eight artists from three different states, delivering a high-energy experience for fans.

The Bengaluru edition featured performances by a diverse lineup including Vedan, Gabri, Stic, Chandan Shetty and Daggubati, alongside standout sets by Tamil artists Arivu and Asal Kolaar, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Blending Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil hip-hop, the festival stood out as a celebration of cultural and linguistic diversity, uniting audiences through music. With a large turnout and vibrant atmosphere, the event evolved into a powerful community-driven experience.

Organised by Alt+ in collaboration with The High Culture, the concert marked a significant milestone in the growth of the independent hip-hop movement in South India.

The “Vanakkam Vanakkam” tour derives its identity from a popular phrase used by Vedan during his stage performances, which has since evolved into a strong cultural expression among youth audiences.

Following the overwhelming reception in Bengaluru, the organisers have confirmed that the next edition, “Vanakkam Vanakkam Chennai”, will be held soon, promising an equally dynamic showcase for music lovers in the city.

The tour is also expected to expand further, with planned editions in cities such as Hyderabad and Mumbai, before eventually reaching international audiences as part of a broader global rollout.