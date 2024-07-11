Anbumani urges central govt to scrap NEET

In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss expressed concern that private universities are admitting students even though the validity of this year’s NEET exam has yet to be confirmed. “This is contempt of the Supreme Court. Due to several irregularities, the apex court has warned of scrapping the results if accusations are proved. Consequently, the state and central governments have halted the admission process,” he stated.

He accused private universities of offering various incentives, including discounts, to students who have just passed the exam. “This is not new. This has been happening since the inception of NEET. Students scoring 500 but lacking money cannot join private colleges that charge up to Rs. 25 lakh per year. Meanwhile, students with lower marks but sufficient funds can enroll in medical courses. Private colleges are allocating seats on this basis, which is a social injustice,” he opined.

Anbumani Ramadoss argued that NEET’s original intent has failed and called for the entrance exam to be permanently scrapped. He emphasized the need for a fairer system that ensures equal access to medical education regardless of financial status.