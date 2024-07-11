CM, EPS pay tribute to Maveeran Alagumuthu Kone

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin paid tribute to freedom fighter Maveeran Alagumuthu Kone on the latter’s birth anniversary in Chennai on Thursday.

Stalin paid tribute to the valiant freedom fighter along with party members in the state capital. Also leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami paid tributes to Alagumuthu Kone.

Maveeran Alagumuthu Kone, 11 July 1728-19 July 1759, was India’s first freedom fighter, from Kattalankulam in Thoothukudi District. He was an Indian polygar who revolted against the British presence.

In Tamil Nadu, he waged a war against the Presidency armies in 1750-1759. Alagumuthu Kone was defeated in battle against the British and Maruthanayagam’s forces in 1759. In his memory, the government of Tamil Nadu conducts a Pooja ceremony every year on July 11.