Sivakarthikeyan Launches ‘Kaalidas 2’

The highly anticipated film 'Kaalidas 2,' directed by Sri Senthil and starring Bharath, officially commenced with a puja ceremony in Chennai. The original 'Kaalidas,' released in 2019, was a critical and commercial success, prompting excitement for this sequel.

The launch event saw the presence of numerous prominent figures from the Tamil film industry, including leading actor Sivakarthikeyan, producers Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, T. Siva of Amma Creations, Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, Sinish of Soldier Factory, Karuna Moorthy of Ayngaran International, Kumar of Lark Studios, distributors Alagarsamy and Aravind of Arudra Films, ‘Tata’ film director Ganesh Babu, director K. Kalyan, ‘Dark’ film director Jagan, cinematographers Balasubramaniam, Velraj, and Sakthi, stunt director Pandian, and assistant director Athish. Many others from the film fraternity also attended to extend their best wishes to the team.

Following the success of the first ‘Kaalidas’ film, director Sri Senthil is once again at the helm for ‘Kaalidas 2.’ The film features Bharath and Ajay Karthi in lead roles. Suresh Bala is handling the cinematography, with music composed by Sam C.S. The art direction is managed by Durairaj, and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan. Palaniappan oversees executive production.

‘Kaalidas 2’ is produced by the renowned distributor and producer Five Star Senthil and Yogeswaran under the Sky Pictures banner. Senthil’s recent successes include the release of ‘Parking,’ ‘Garudan,’ and ‘Maharaja,’ which were well-received across Tamil Nadu.