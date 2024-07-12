Will resume agitation on pending demands of legal guarantee to MSP: SKM

Farmers’ body SKM on Thursday announced it will resume its agitation over its pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver, and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farm unions that led the 2020-21 farmers’ protest, made the announcement a day after its general body met but indicated that unlike then, its agitation this time may not be a march to Delhi.

Leaders of the outfit told a press conference that appointments will be sought between July 16 and July 18 to meet the prime minister, the leader of opposition and MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and give them the memorandum listing the farmers.