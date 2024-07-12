‘Houses Burning’, ‘Bomb Blast’: Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Manipur Visit

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a five-minute video of his Manipur visit urging PM Narendra Modi, once again, to pay a visit to the violence-torn state.

“The Prime Minister should personally visit Manipur, listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace”, he said in a post on X.

“This is the third time I have come here since violence broke out in Manipur, but unfortunately there is no improvement in the situation – even today the state is divided into two parts”, the post further said.

The video shows a woman in Jiribam relief camp pleading Rahul for security.

“Sir, we want security, we want to go home”, the woman is heard saying.

“There was a bomb blast here”, a man is heard saying as Rahul’s convoy passes the barricaded streets.