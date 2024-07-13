Jiavellotto wins big at Newmarket

Newmarket, July 13: In a stunning display of strength and form, Giavellotto, the five-year-old chestnut trained by Marco Botti, asserted his dominance at the July Festival’s opening day by clinching the Group Two Princess Of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket. Under the skilled guidance of jockey Oisin Murphy, Giavellotto surged ahead in the final furlong, leaving rivals trailing behind. The victory, marked by a commanding three-and-a-quarter length lead over Arrest, showcased Giavellotto’s evolution from a handicapper to a formidable contender.

Despite being labeled as not the best horse currently in training, Giavellotto’s physical prowess and strategic acumen were evident throughout the race. Botti, speaking after the race, expressed confidence in Giavellotto’s current form, emphasizing the horse’s improved strength this season. The win sets Giavellotto on course for the prestigious Irish St Leger at the Curragh on September 15, where he aims to secure his maiden Group One triumph.

Meanwhile, Whistlejacket redeemed himself with a decisive victory in the Group Two July Stakes, bouncing back from a disappointing fourth-place finish at Royal Ascot. In another notable performance, Ancient Wisdom, victor of the Group One Futurity at Doncaster, returned to winning ways in the Bahrain Trophy, setting sights on further trials ahead of the St Leger.

The upcoming Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket promises a compelling showdown, with Porta Fortuna, fresh off her Coronation Stakes triumph at Royal Ascot, facing stiff competition from A Lilac Rolla, among others. With the stage set for continued thrilling contests, racing enthusiasts await the next chapters in these captivating narratives.