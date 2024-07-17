Gold price increases by Rs 720 per sovereign

In a notable development for precious metals, the price of gold increased by Rs 720 per sovereign on Wednesday. The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 55,360 per sovereign, up from yesterday’s price of Rs 54,640.

Correspondingly, the price of gold per gram has risen by Rs 90. Yesterday, gold was priced at Rs 6,875 per gram and is now being sold at Rs 6,920.

Silver prices have also seen a significant uptick. The price of silver per gram has increased by Rs 100.50, while the price per kilogram of silver has surged by Rs 1,000. As a result, silver is now being sold at Rs 1,00,500 per kilogram.

This surge in prices is noteworthy for investors and consumers alike, reflecting ongoing market dynamics and potential future trends in the precious metals market.